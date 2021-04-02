Down With Delta!

Yesterday we linked to Byron York’s account of Delta’s foray into left-wing politics. Delta’s CEO, Ed Bastian, issued a foolish statement denouncing Georgia’s election reform legislation. Bastien’s statement parroted false left-wing narratives:

Last week, the Georgia legislature passed a sweeping voting reform act that could make it harder for many Georgians, particularly those in our Black and Brown communities, to exercise their right to vote.

This is false. What the law does is make it harder for non-existent people, people who are not qualified voters, and people who have already cast ballots to vote.

I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values. The right to vote is sacred. It is fundamental to our democracy and those rights not only need to be protected, but easily facilitated in a safe and secure manner. After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong.

Again, this is sheer fabrication, and racist fabrication at that. The idea that “Black voters” are somehow unable to participate in an elementary process like voting is insulting to them.

The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.

There is substantial voter fraud in every election, including the 2020 election. Voter fraud denial is epidemic on the left, in defiance of common sense, frequent observation and records of criminal prosecutions. It is outrageous for a major corporation to endorse such denialism. In no state is there actual or proposed legislation “to restrict voting rights.” Rather, in Georgia and other states there is legislation to protect the integrity of our elections.

Americans want honest elections, which is why polls show that 75% favor voter ID legislation. In denouncing Georgia’s reform act, Delta has associated itself with fringe left-wing activists, in opposition to the views and interests of the vast majority of Americans.

I am one of Delta’s best customers, with well over one million miles flown on that airline. Living in Minnesota, I often have little or no choice; but going forward, I will fly on airlines other than Delta whenever I have the opportunity. Now I have to figure out how to get that message to Mr. Bastien.