Down with Major League Baseball!

Major League Baseball has decided to punish Georgia for its new voting law by moving the 2021 all-star game from Atlanta. As John explained here, the new law isn’t racist, as critics complain. In fact, it actually increases access to the polls.

But that’s not really the point. The point is that Major League Baseball’s executives should worry about fixing their broken game and leave decisions about voting and other political matters to voters and their elected representatives.

I certainly won’t watch the all-star game this year. I’m considering whether, after 65 years as a fan, to kiss major baseball good-bye. At a minimum, I don’t expect ever again to pay for a ticket to a major league game. Perhaps many other conservatives will behave similarly.

The ironic point is that Stacey Abrams, Ms. “voting rights” herself, opposed punishing Georgia for its new voting law. There isn’t anything principled about her stance. It’s just that, having finally seen Georgia become a 50-50 state, she wants to avoid the setback that harming the state in the name of wokeism might cause.

Let’s hope that Georgia’s voters, who choked in 2020-21, deal that setback in 2022.