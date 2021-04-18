From the bizarre Twin Cities hellworld (4)

Operation Safety Net is the joint law enforcement task force established to protect government infrastructure and other facilities in the wake of the coming verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin. Last week OSN jumped into phase 3 (of 4) to deal with rioting and looting in Brooklyn Center and elsewhere. At 10:30 a.m. this morning OSN released the following statement (I’m leaving in the explanation of OSN, which is duplicative of my own above):

A Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis Police Department neighborhood security team was fired upon early Sunday morning in a drive by shooting near Penn Avenue and Broadway [in Minneapolis].

The shooting occurred on or about 4:19 a.m., as a light colored SUV fired several shots at an Operation Safety Net security team providing neighborhood security. No team members were seriously injured. Two National Guard member did sustain minor injuries from the incident. One Guardsman sustained an injury from shattered glass requiring additional care and was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained. The other Guardsman received only superficial injuries. No further information is available at this time.

“I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General. “This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time.”

The Minnesota National Guard is activated as part of Operation Safety Net, a joint effort among the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the State of Minnesota and local jurisdictions. The Minnesota National Guard was activated as part of the effort to protect people, freedom of speech and property during the Derek Chauvin trial as well as the aftermath of the police involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.