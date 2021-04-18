Posted on April 18, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Crime

From the Bizarre Twin Cities Hellworld (5)

A little while ago, a man carjacked a vehicle on a major road in a suburb adjacent to mine. Police gave chase, and he fired at them out of a window of the vehicle. With the police closing in, he rolled out of the moving car and ran onto an adjoining highway, trying to carjack a second vehicle. At some point he was shot by police officers:


The criminal was wounded but apparently alive at last word. The all-important question is, what is the race of the criminal? If he is black, like most carjackers, it means another week of riots. If he is white, no one cares. I can’t tell from the video, but it looks like he might be white. Let’s hope so.

