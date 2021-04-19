From the bizarre Twin Cities hellworld (6)

In part 5 of this series, John Hinderaker picked up the story of the carjacking yesterday in Burnsville, Minnesota. The authorities gunned down the carjacker as he shot at authorities and sought a second vehicle to carjack. John held out hope that the carjacker was white and therefore that the incident might not give rise to another week of riots.

The Star Tribune story on the incident fails to get inside the deliberations of demonstrators in St. Paul over adding the death of the carjacker to their grievances against the man:

Word of Sunday’s police shooting came as demonstrators were taking a knee during a moment of silence outside the Governor’s Residence on Summit Avenue. Some in the crowd said they were planning to head to Burnsville, although organizers told protesters to go to Brooklyn Center instead.

The Star Tribune somehow overlooked the race or testimony of the carjack victim captured in the video below.