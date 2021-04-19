From the bizarre Twin Cities hellworld (7)

At the heart of the bizarre Twin Cities hellworld is Minnesota Governor Tim “tear down this” Walz. Today Tim is tearful. He called a press conference this afternoon to display his emotions and offer his characteristic deference to the mob throwing its weight around in the Twin Cities.

Walz mouths the obligatory platitudes about “systemic racism.” He asserts that Daunte Wright died “for a simple traffic violation.” He even calls this a “simple truth,” even though it is a blatant lie. He yammers on at painful length in his characteristic Joe Isuzu style demanding that citizens defer to the demands of the mob.

Walz called on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to make a few remarks. Both Frey and Carter are key players in the bizarre Twin Cities hellworld over which Walz presides. They go well together.

Carter begins his remarks with a quotation from Chief Justice Taney in the Dred Scott case. Taney’s doctrine in Dred Scott has now been endorsed as something like the official historical teaching of the Biden administration even though it was persuasively repudiated by Abraham Lincoln and defeated in our great Civil War, not to mention the related constitutional amendments. Carter continues his remarks with another gratuitous contribution to the forces arrayed against a fair trial for Derek Chauvin at the precise moment the jury has commenced its deliberations in his case.