High confidence that Kerry is lying

In my early morning assessment of the credibility of John Kerry’s denial of Javid Zarif’s leaked disclosures, I cited my own initial exposure to Kerry’s lies. I also referred without elaboration to the circumstantial evidence that weighs in favor of the credibility of Zarif’s disclosures in this case.

Since I wrote this morning, Jim Geraghty has now weighed in with a detailed assessment of the circumstantial evidence in today’s NR Morning Jolt: “Kerry’s Denial on Leaking to Iran Doesn’t Add Up.” The dry tone of Geraghty’s weighing of the evidence adds to its weight. The fairness of Geraghty’s judgment is patent. As Kerry’s allies in the intelligence community would put it, we assess Kerry to be lying with high confidence.