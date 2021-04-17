Is the Ammo Shortage Over?

There was a prolonged ammunition shortage during the Obama administration. I got through that one because a Power Line reader lined me up with a dealer in West Virginia who seemed to have an endless supply of 9 mm. and .22LR rounds. Over the last year, another ammo shortage has struck, caused in part by an influx of new gun buyers who are responding to rising crime rates, attacks on law enforcement, and the election of Joe Biden. As with most shortages, it has been accentuated by hoarding: whenever a shooter saw boxes of a popular caliber on the shelves, he would buy them all.

For quite a while, I have only been able to buy ammunition through the range where I am a member. The limit was one 50-round box, barely enough for a range session. But a couple of weeks ago that quota was raised to three boxes. Then, yesterday, I got an email from the range saying that this morning, members would be able to buy a 1,000-round case of 9 mm.

I got up early, drove to the range, and came away with 1,000 rounds. The cost was around double what it would have been before the shortage, but less than what it has been in recent months. The ammo was manufactured in Turkey, but so was my favorite pistol, so that is probably all right.

Ammunition factories have come on line and are producing around the clock. Inevitably, supply will rise to meet demand. The fact that I was able to buy 1,000 rounds of 9 mm. this morning was like the first robin of the Spring–a sign that better times are on the way.