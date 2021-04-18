Maximum Maxine [Updated]

Maxine Waters, one of the House’s most senior and looniest members, is in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, firing up the rioters there. In this clip, she urges them to be more confrontational and to stay in the streets. She also demands a guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Not guilty of manslaughter–“oh no no, not manslaughter!”–but murder.



I don’t suppose Mad Maxine has any idea what the evidence in the trial has been, but her demands illustrate the impossibility of Derek Chauvin getting anything like a fair trial.

UPDATE: The New York Post editorializes that Waters should be removed from office for inciting violence.