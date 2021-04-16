Minneapolis Cancels School for Chauvin Riots

The Minneapolis Public Schools are shutting down next week in anticipation of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial:

Minneapolis Public Schools are suspending in-person learning next week as the state awaits a verdict in the murder trial against Derek Chauvin.

Why? In anticipation of riots, looting and arson, presumably:

“Our community is moving through an extraordinarily challenging time as we react to the killing of former MPS student Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer, just as testimony in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd concludes and the case goes to the jury,” Ed Graff, the district superintendent, wrote to parents. “We anticipate that a verdict in the Chauvin case could impact in-person learning in Minneapolis Public Schools.”

So the schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday next week. What if the jury hasn’t reached verdict by Friday? Presumably they will stay shut down the following week.

Like so much that is going on these days, this is utter madness. Did the Los Angeles schools close down when the O.J. Simpson jury was deliberating? Not that I remember. Is it really probable that rioters incensed over the Chauvin jury’s verdict (whatever it may be) will attack elementary schools in a fit of rage? Doesn’t seem likely. Or maybe the concern is that students in the older grades will themselves riot and destroy their own schools.

One thing for certain is that school seems increasingly dispensable. It used to be considered important for children to go to school. Covid, which was less serious for young people than the average seasonal flu and yet caused schools to close down across the country, showed how little parents, students and “educators” value learning. The absurdity of a school shutdown in anticipation of a jury verdict is just icing on the cake.