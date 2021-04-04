“Out, Nazis!”

I don’t know the whole story here, but this two-minute video is rocketing around social media today, reportedly showing a clergyman in Canada telling the police and a public health bureaucrat to leave his church immediately. I’ll update as I find more details (here’s one early news account), but for the moment, this is the sound of someone asserting their liberty. The clergyman speaking is reportedly Polish, and from the accent I’m guessing he is an immigrant, and thus knows a thing or two about tyranny.
UPDATE: The Calgary police have issued a statement: