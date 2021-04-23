Podcast: The 3WHH, Featuring Glen Livet and Glenn Ellmers

We’re posting our weekly episode—which turns out to be Power Line’s 250th podcast!—a day early, as we had a special guest which dictated a slight twist on the usual format: Lucretia and I put aside our Glen Livet in favor of talking with Glenn Ellmers.

Glenn is a senior fellow of the Claremont Institute, research fellow at Hillsdale College, author of a forthcoming biography of Harry Jaffa entitled The Soul of Politics (get in your pre-order now), and author of several recent articles at The American Mind on the state of the conservative movement today that are raising eyebrows and blood-pressure counts.

The most controversial recent piece is “‘Conservatism’ Is No Longer Enough.” It throws down a basic challenge about whether there is much left to “conserve” in American institutions and culture right now without a serious counter-revolutionary effort. It drew the attention of Tucker Carlson earlier this week: you can see a short preview for the episode here. Our conversation ranges widely over what prudence demands, and whether conservatives ought to support an Article V constitutional convention to discuss formal secession or other changes to restore constitutional government. Conservatives have always feared an Article V effort might lead to a “runaway convention,” but at this point a runaway convention might be the best case scenario.

As whisky drinkers know, the apex of Glen Livet is their “Founders Reserve” bottlings; you might say the apex here is “Glenn Ellmers Preserving Founders.” And then for the last few minutes Lucretia and get back to our whiskies, preview a couple new ones, review the latest Ashli Babbit magic number, and celebrate that Berkeley is finally going to hire a professor of cannabis research after all these years.

