Poland’s national soccer team says no to the knee

Ever since shortly after the George Floyd’s death last May, soccer players in England have been “taking a knee” just before the kickoff of their matches. In my view, athletes should be free to take a knee (or not to) before a match. But why a Minneapolis cop’s excessive use of force, and the death it may or may not have caused, should prompt soccer players in Manchester to take a knee is beyond me. I haven’t even figured out why Floyd’s death should have prompted burning and looting in cities across America.

Yesterday, the Polish national soccer team visited Wembley Stadium in London to take on England in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. I usually fast forward past the kickoff so as to skip the lame virtue signaling. But this time I was curious to see whether the Poles would join the English in taking a knee.

They didn’t. According to the TV announcer, English officials had told Polish officials that the English team would take a knee, and had invited the Poles to join them. But the Poles declined.

Apparently, they haven’t figured out why events in Minneapolis, or in the U.S. generally, should cause them to change their pre-kickoff behavior — let alone indulge in unmanly behavior. Apparently, they haven’t been taught that they are all racists.

England won the match 2-1 on a late goal. However, Poland is likely to qualify for the World Cup (along with England). The Poles will also participate in the European championship this June (as will England). I’ll be rooting for them.