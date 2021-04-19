Saturday Night With the Outsiders

Outsiders is an excellent program on Australia’s Sky News, hosted by Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow. I was on the show Saturday night, talking about the Derek Chauvin trial, the lawlessness that reigns in Minnesota, and who is really running the “Biden administration.” The segment is just six minutes long, and I think is entertaining. It has already racked up an impressive 314,000 views on YouTube:

There is, or was, an Australian TV show called Insiders that featured the usual liberal, establishment types. Sky News started Outsiders as a conservative counterpoint.