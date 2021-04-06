Shapes of things (29)

Our friend John Eastman is the former law clerk to Clarence Thomas and former Chapman University law professor. John was in the news this past January in connection with election related advice he rendered in the Oval Office to President Trump and Vice President Pence.

John recently sat for an interview on issues of election fraud with Spectator Washington editor Amber Athey. The Spectator’s pseudonymous Cockburn now reports that YouTube and Vimeo have removed video of the interview:

Amber pressed Eastman on his claims of fraud from multiple angles. She asked why the Trump campaign lost so many court cases, whether or not the Supreme Court was wrong to refuse the case brought by Texas alleging illegal changes to voting laws in the run-up to the election, if the campaign will release all of the evidence they claim to have now that they’ve exhausted most of their court challenges, and more. When Eastman suggested that the courts acted in a partisan and biased manner, Amber pointed out that some of the challenges were rejected by Trump-appointed judges. That is to say, this was hardly a free-for-all. Eastman was merely offered the opportunity to present his case while addressing the many criticisms of the Trump campaign’s claims. Nonetheless, YouTube said that the video violated its policy on misinformation. When the Steamboat Institute [where Athey is a fellow] attempted to post the video under a different title, YouTube removed it again and revoked Steamboat’s ability to post videos for a full week. Vimeo also removed the video, saying that they “do not permit content that seeks to spread false or misleading information about voting.”

And then there is this:

This all occurred at the same time that Democrats and the mainstream media spread actual misinformation about Georgia’s new voting law. They claimed that the Georgia law provides serious restrictions on voting, leading numerous corporations to boycott doing business with the state. Major League Baseball, for example, pulled its annual All-Star Game from Atlanta over pressure from its corporate sponsors. Never mind the fact that the Georgia law actually expands in-person voting. The left claims the law has a provision that prohibits people from handing out water or snacks to people waiting in line to vote — but poll workers and election officials are still allowed to do so.

The good news is that Steamboat was finally able to upload the interview to the Canadian video platform Rumble. As Cockburn says, “You can watch it here and decide for yourself if this video is as dangerous as Big Tech claims.”