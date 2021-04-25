Speaking of genocide

It is news of a kind that President Biden has now recognized atrocities against Armenians as “genocide.” The Associated Press has three reporters with a byline (including the excellent Matthew Lee) on its story covering this development.

As the AP notes at the top, the genocide in issue is a matter of history. It was perpetrated by the rulers of the Ottoman Empire in the early twentieth century.

You might want to try to stump the Black Lives Matter band with a question or two about the Ottoman Empire. Whatever happened to the Ottoman Empire? Or, the Ottoman Empire and the United States: compare and contrast.

And speaking of Biden’s condemnation of the Armenian genocide, what is the right word to describe the present efforts of his administration to humor the genocidal maniacs of the Iranian regime? Whether “irony” is the correct word or not, Jonathan Schanzer perfectly captures my reaction to the news.