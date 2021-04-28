The Latest Foolishness From CDC

The Centers for Disease Control has been a font of politicized misinformation for more than a year now. If any institution has been discredited by the Wuhan virus and our response thereto, it is CDC. This is that agency’s latest guidance for vaccinated and non-vaccinated Americans:

If you have been vaccinated, it is just about impossible for you to either catch or transmit covid. So why on God’s green earth do you have to wear a mask at an outdoor sports event?

The indoor guidelines are equally ridiculous. You have to wear a mask to go to an “uncrowded” shopping center? Why? Or to go to church or a movie? Or to “attend a small, indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people?” No one I know does that, with good reason.

There is no argument for wearing masks (which don’t do any good in any event, the case data show) if you have been vaccinated, except one: the harpies can’t tell by looking whether a person has been vaccinated or not. So if vaccinated people take their masks off, the unvaccinated will swiftly follow, and the harpies won’t know whom to shame. That’s the only rationale.

What we need now is a preference cascade, sort of like the one that turned Ceaușescu from entrenched Communist dictator to firing squad victim in a matter of days. Basically, in a preference cascade people start piercing the veil of silence. One person turns to another and says, I want this to end. Pretty soon–amazingly soon, once it starts to spread–it turns out that most people agree.

We need people to say, I’m taking this damn mask off. And if a harpy complains, to tell her or him to get stuffed. Seriously. The time has come.