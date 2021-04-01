The Week in Cancellation: Bonus Obama Edition?

I’ve had a theory for a while now, for which there is some suggestive empirical survey data, that the left began to go nuts a couple years before Trump rode down the escalator in 2015 and caused full-blown leftist insanity. The theory, first suggested to me by Charles Murray actually, is that the activist left was frustrated and angry by around 2014 that President Obama was such a huge disappointment. He was the “lightworker,” almost literally the second coming of Jesus. And from the point of view of the left, what did he actually deliver? A crappy health care plan is about it.

Gitmo, which was supposed to be closed within a year (it was his first executive order I believe) is still open today—and notice that the media and the left aren’t screaming about it as a human rights stain on America any more? Card check for labor unions didn’t pass. Immigration reform didn’t pass, though of course he tried to liberalize immigration through another executive order. Climate change action? That also went down in flames in Congress, and his attempt to nationalize the electric power sector through the so-called “Clean Power Plan” was blocked in the courts, and then dumped by Trump. We’ll see whether Biden tries to revive it in some new form.

So we shouldn’t be surprised to see this delicious story:

Activists protest renaming Chicago school after ‘oppressor’ Barack Obama Waukegan’s Board of Education met Tuesday evening to debate renaming Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School, after it was decided the historical figures either owned slaves or supported slavery. One of the top contenders for Thomas Jefferson Middle School’s new name is that of the first Black president, Barack Obama, and former First Lady Michelle. But that name is drawing the ire of immigration activists and some in the Latino community. Activists staged a protest outside the board meeting Tuesday. “From the time Barack Obama became President until 2017 when he left, he today is still the highest-ranking president with deportations in our nation,” said Julie Contreras, who runs shelters for immigrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border. She said Obama failed to deliver on his promises on immigration. “We feel that Barack Obama did disservice to us. He denied us, and he didn’t stop the deportations, the way he promised,” Contreras continued. “If you’re removing the name of Thomas Jefferson, one oppressor, the name of Obama is another oppressor, and our families do not want to see that name,” she added. . . Three million people were deported during Obama’s eight years in office. A Washington Post report in 2019 found that Obama deported far more in the first three years in office than did President Trump. The Obama administration deported 1.18 million people in three years, and under Trump, about 800,000 were deported in the first three years.

They forgot to mention his promiscuous use of drone strikes on civilians in the Middle East. But in any case, pass the popcorn.