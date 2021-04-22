Today’s Climate Hootenaney

If you’re following the news, you’ll know that (P)resident Biden is today hosting a global climate summit, in which his bid is a 50 percent cut in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Most of the incompetent news stories typically neglect to report that the Biden target is set to the baseline year of 2005, which was conveniently about the highest year for U.S. emissions. (The Paris Climate Accords, incidentally, didn’t select a baseline year, but allowed each signatory nation to select their own baseline—including some future “business as usual” projection that might not come to pass in any case—against which to make a pledge. Let that sink in for a minute. The U.S. chose 2005, even though Obama signed the accord in 2015.) Since we’ve reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 15 percent since 2005—thank you fracking!—we’re already about one-third of the way to Biden’s target, and without a signing ceremony on the White House lawn!

There’s lots of nonsense to observe today, including the fact that the hard core climatistas are not satisfied:

Question: Will the climatistas who dumped the cow manure clean it up when they are done chanting? Will the media follow up and report if they don’t? (Past Earth Day rallies in Washington have left heaping piles of trash.)

Among the many things to be said about the issue, if you believe the conventional view of the matter, the real action is in the developing world. Even John “Long Face” Kerry says so in this 17-second video:

The Paris Climate Accord held out bribes for the developing world starting at $100 billion by the year 2020. How many of those pledges came through? Heh. The Puffington Host reports:

The Paris Agreement included a $100 billion U.N.-administered Green Climate Fund to help poorer countries pull their people out of poverty with clean energy investments. Nearly six years later, the fund is barely one-tenth of the way to being fully financed.