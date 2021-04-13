Today’s Least Surprising News Story

Project Veritas has struck again. Using, as I understand it, a series of Tinder dates, Veritas has CNN’s Technical Director, Charlie Chester, admitting some things on tape that would be embarrassing if CNN were a news organization. Like, that CNN’s major focus in recent years was to drive Donald Trump out of the presidency. Which Chester claims credit for doing. Or the fact that CNN has tried to make Joe Biden look less infirm. Or Chester’s own characterization of CNN’s programming as “propaganda.”

What’s next for The Least Trusted Name In News? Global warming! Because covid has just about run its course. Why global warming? Because “Fear sells!”

This video is Part 1, so it sounds as though Veritas has some more footage ready to go.