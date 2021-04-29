Who’s the Biggest Terrorist Threat?

Last night, Joe Biden repeated the absurd claim that, according go our intelligence agencies, white supremacists are our number one terrorist threat. Let me know when white supremacists burn down a city or two; until then, I am going with Antifa.

This Antifa video describes the far-left movement in honest–i.e., openly terrorist–terms. It includes a threat to kill Ted Wheeler, the hapless left-wing mayor of Portland, and helpfully includes his home address. If you want to see a terrorist threat, this is it:



By the way, it appears that this video does not infringe Twitter’s terms of service. Keep that in mind next time they cancel a conservative for something a great deal less serious than threatening to kill a public official.