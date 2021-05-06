A Moment In the Life…

…of a police officer. The threat to the officer unfolds with stunning rapidity. His response is incredibly fast and effective. And he he as the presence of mind not to fire at the second guy who could easily have been perceived as another threat. But of course this won’t be considered newsworthy:

But what does LeBron think? https://t.co/N88LbX58ug — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 5, 2021



Another Twitter comment: “Gonna be some dead social workers in the future.” Yes. It is remarkable that in some places, like the City of Minneapolis near where I live, public officials are moving forward with plans to replace police officers, wholly or in part, with ill-defined employees who presumably will turn out to be social workers.