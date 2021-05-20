An Epic Presidential Mismatch

I saw a video clip of Joe Biden’s inept speech to a Coast Guard Academy graduating class a few days ago, but didn’t get the full impact until I saw the side-by-side comparison below. It turns out that Biden was trying to steal a joke from Ronald Reagan, who used the same line when he addressed a Coast Guard class years ago. Here it is, a master vs. a disaster:

Having heard the original quote as delivered by Reagan, I now understand that the problem wasn’t only Biden’s inept delivery. He actually blew the line, rendering it meaningless and suggesting that he didn’t understand the joke in the first place.

The unfortunate thing, for us Americans, is that the gulf between Reagan and Biden when it comes to policy is even wider than the gap between their communication skills.