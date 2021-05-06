Biden Struggles On

As “president,” poor decrepit Joe Biden can’t entirely avoid public appearances, as he pretty much did during the campaign. But when he tries to speak publicly, the results are, to put it politely, concerning. Here (via PJ Media), Biden tries to read his teleprompter on the “Restaurant Revitalization Fund.” It isn’t pretty:

It is obvious, I think, that Joe Biden has less mental acuity than the average high school student. And, unlike the average high school student, he is moving in the wrong direction. For how long will our slavish press continue to pretend that this poor fossil is, in a meaningful sense, our president?

Don’t be silly. They will pretend until the day Biden drops. The real question is, how long they can continue to fool many Americans?