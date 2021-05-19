Coronavirus in one state (161)

Children — especially disadvantaged children — have constituted collateral damage in the war on Covid-19 that was cravenly or insanely or irresponsibly conducted by the authorities. The Star Tribune doesn’t put it quite that way, but it’s the obvious inference one draws from Chris Serres’s story “‘No place for a child’: Minnesotans languish in ERs while awaiting mental health services.” Subhead: “Kids sit for days or even weeks waiting for mental health treatment.”

Serres’s heartbreaking story has triggered Kevin Roche’s “SIGNIFICANT RANTING” — as Kevin describes it — in “Our Governor Has Done a Horrendous Job of Responding to the Epidemic.” (The Star Tribune doesn’t put it that way either.) Here is one small slice of Kevin’s rant:

We literally drove children insane and then we don’t have a plan for caring for them, when the need was totally predictable based on the closures and terror campaign. Criminal and someone needs to investigate. Can we get Keith Ellison to spend the same amount of money and time he spends prosecuting cops to look into this criminal abuse of children? We have almost five times the number of children in 2020 compared to the prior year who needed inpatient care because of suicidal issues or severe mental health breakdowns. This is on you, little Timmy Walz, you absolutely despicable, cowardly weasel, who sold your soul and children’s lives to the teachers’ unions for a few million dollars.

Kevin moves on to other themes that preoccupied me in this series:

Let us examine some of the [the Incompetent Blowhard’s] greatest hits. We are going to follow the data and science, like hiring the Z team from the University of Minnesota to build a model to help us understand the likely course of the epidemic and the potential effect of mitigation measures. The Z team was only off by a factor of ten, but its apocalyptic predictions were used to support closing schools and businesses and closing off health care and a terror campaign that continues to this day. The terrorization of the public about the danger they were exposed to is the single worst aspect of the IB’s epidemic response. It is not based on data at all and it has led to a large segment of the population developing a phobia about everyday living activities. And the modeling is what fed that “Oh my God, we are all going to die” mentality.

Then we close the schools and don’t let children engage in any social, athletic or other activities or even see their friends. The impact on minority children in particular has been devastating. Large numbers have essentially given up on schools and for some older children this has led to participation in gang and criminal activities. The article that leads this post reflects the natural consequences of these actions, which were taken despite ample evidence at the time and continuing today that children have extremely low, vanishingly low risk, of serious disease and don’t play a major role in transmission.

Along the way we waste millions of dollars pursuing unneeded ventilators, which actually assist in killing people, and millions more on a building to store all the bodies the multi-million dollar model predicted would be stacking up around the state. God knows how much we have spent on an absurd testing strategy. Test everyone every day, using tests that are incapable of telling you if a person is actually infectious and generate lots of false positives that waste contact tracers time.

And then we get to the mass(k) delusion. At this point anyone with a brain can see that masks have made zero difference. We are still awaiting the week when we have fewer cases than we did before the mask mandate was enacted. They clearly made a huge difference during the fall/winter wave. Interesting how they are supposedly as good as vaccines, but vaccines had an immediately noticeable impact on the epidemic course and masks don’t appear to have made a dent in cases. Think we will see a surge in cases now that mask wearing is plummeting and contacts rising?

Did I mention that it was apparent from the start of the epidemic that CV-19 caused serious illness primarily among the elderly and especially residents of long-term care facilities? Not a mystery to anyone, so of course the IB had a plan to limit the impact on these residents, right? Not really, Minnesota consistently had one of the highest proportions of deaths among its long-term care residents. The battle plan to limit the damage was rolled out with great fanfare and made no difference. In the meantime, however, we did keep these poor people near the end of their lives from being able to visit with family and friends, so even more died from isolation and “failure to thrive.”