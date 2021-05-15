CRT, Little League style

Our descent into madness, hatred, and thought control continues apace. The Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Nester has the exclusive story “Virginia Little League Coaches Must Attend ‘Antiracist’ Training.” Subhead: “Positive Coaching Alliance charges up to $10,000 for diversity and inclusion training.” Ms. Nester reports:

Little League baseball coaches in Alexandria, Virginia, will be required to take a diversity, equity, and inclusion course this month.

In an email to coaches on Thursday, Alexandria Little League board president Sherry Reilly announced the league’s partnership with the Positive Coaching Alliance. All Little League coaches and board members were asked to cancel practices in order to attend the Sports Can Battle Racism workshop on May 24.

Virginia school districts have mandated similar training for their teachers. Arlington County schools required teachers to participate in an equity training program in which they were taught how to create an “actively antiracist learning environment.” Loudoun County schools spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on teacher training sessions based on critical race theory—the idea that American institutions are inherently racist.

A Sports Can Battle Racism workshop document for coaches includes six core themes, from “Create a Caring Climate” to “Model Anti-Racist Behavior.” Coaches are encouraged to teach themselves to perceive their own “internalized racism” and look for “potential institutional racism” in the community. Coaches are also asked to “be on the lookout” for moments that they can use as “anti-racism learning opportunities.”

Casey Miller, a spokeswoman for the Positive Coaching Alliance, told the Washington Free Beacon that costs for training sessions vary from $1,000 to $10,000. Reilly did not respond to the Free Beacon‘s request for comment on how much the Alexandria Little League spent on the year-long partnership or the coaches’ training.

Positive Coaching Alliance is dedicated to making each person feel “a part of the we,” Miller said.