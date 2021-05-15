Hogg Wild For Masks

As mask mandates fall around the country, liberals are being left disoriented. Now that the CDC says it is OK to forgo masks both inside and out, they desperately want to continue virtue signaling, but–on what basis can they claim masks as a virtue? It’s a puzzle!

You may remember David Hogg. He was a teenager elevated into an anti-Second Amendment crusader by a cynical press, and more recently the founder of an already-defunct pillow company. He said out loud what more than a few liberals are thinking:

Just as we thought: “science” has nothing to do with it, it is all about virtue signaling. But wherein lies the virtue? Soon, people wearing masks are just going to look silly, today’s version of Japanese soldiers hiding out in caves after the war was over.