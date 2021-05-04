In search of Pelosi’s laptop, cont’d

Over the weekend I wrote about the FBI raid on Alaska’s Homer Inn & Spa in “In search of Pelosi’s laptop.” Paul and Marilyn Hueper are the proprietors of the inn. The FBI executed a search warrant and seized laptops and cell phones, apparently in search of the Pelosi laptop that was stolen from the Capitol on January 6. According to the stories I quoted in that post, the FBI copied Paul Hueper’s phone without seizing it.

The Huepers have publicized the story. They contend that it is a case of mistaken identity. I doubt that they would quite be so talkative if they had been caught with Pelosi’s laptop in their possession. However, the fact that they declined to produce a copy of the search warrant to the Anchorage Daily News — the ADN interviewed the couple for its story — makes me wonder what’s going on here.

Last night Laura Ingraham invited the Huepers to discuss the raid on her Fox News show. They reiterate what they told the ADN — that they and their guests were handcuffed while the FBI searched for the hot Pelosi laptop. I don’t understand that.

In the interview they more or less laugh the raid off. Mrs. Hueper told the ADN: “I still think it’s funny that they want to take me as someone who was actually there [at the Capitol], instead of lost, eating hot dogs at the other end of the Mall.” However, it is not clear to me why they are laughing about it. Perhaps relief that they lived to tell the story might have something to do with it.