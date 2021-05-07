Meet Noa Tishby

I was unfamiliar with Noa Tishby before reading Robert Sarner’s Times of Israel profile “Israeli actress Noa Tishby’s ‘Simple Guide’ to Israel shakes up US progressives.” Tishby is an Israeli native and left/liberal Zionist who has undertaken the defense of Israel from her perch as a Hollywood actress and producer. The Times of Israel headline refers to her new book Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.

Tishby is making the media rounds to promote her new book. Matt Lewis interviewed her last month for nearly an hour (video below). She is ferociously articulate and knowledgeable. She is also talkative, but capable of concision. Sarner quotes her: “If you believe in democracy, freedom of speech, human rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and especially if you’re a liberal and a progressive, and you’re not supporting Israel within the context of the Middle East, you’re an idiot.”

The video should be rated X for language when she discusses her professional experience as a woman in show business toward the end of the video, but the vulgarity is not gratuitous. She recounts her lunch meeting with Harvey Weinstein, for example, at about 48:00. If the language might offend you, give it a pass. She also throws in a stupid swipe against Trump in the course of making an extremely interesting point about the diplomacy fostering the Abraham Accords. I nevertheless thought Power Line readers might enjoy getting to know Tishby (and I mean as an advocate of Israel). I certainly did.