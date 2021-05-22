No Comment Necessary

As we have written before, the city of Minneapolis is circling the drain, mostly as a result of out-of-control violent crime. The City Council, meanwhile, natters on about defunding the police and cracking down on “police violence.” Which, needless to say, is not the problem.

One of my daughters pointed this out to me. Note the contrast between the headline and the breaking news:

Good luck with that “campaign” if people keep getting shot. Twin Cities “business leaders” have been shamefully AWOL as the metro area has declined, cowed, I take it, by BLM activists. Apparently it requires exceptional courage to come out against violent crime.