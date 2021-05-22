The Week in Pictures: Cease Fire Edition

So after a typical conflict between an intransigent freedom-loving people and the malignant force out to conquer and oppress them, a cease-fire was finally settled this week, though not without spasms of media sympathy for the malignancy and Democratic Party outrage at the freedom-lovers. I refer, of course, to the CDC and the American people. Did you think I meant something else?
But first up—a reader sends along this perfect pic of how everyone should begin their Saturday mornings:
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .