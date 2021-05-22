Posted on May 22, 2021 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Cease Fire Edition

So after a typical conflict between an intransigent freedom-loving people and the malignant force out to conquer and oppress them, a cease-fire was finally settled this week, though not without spasms of media sympathy for the malignancy and Democratic Party outrage at the freedom-lovers. I refer, of course, to the CDC and the American people. Did you think I meant something else?

But first up—a reader sends along this perfect pic of how everyone should begin their Saturday mornings:

Headlines of the week:

 

Didn’t Monty Python demonstrate this back in 1976?

And finally. . .

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses