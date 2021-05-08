Posted on May 8, 2021 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Wide-Angle Edition

Has there ever been a more fitting picture for our humble Week-in-Pictures feature than this seemingly LSD-infused pic of Joe Biden hulking over Rosalynn Carter? What’s up with this? Is the “one pill makes you larger” idea come to life? Not since a swamp rabbit attacked Jimmy Carter in 1979 has a photo seemed so unreal, but perhaps it is a fitting metaphor of Biden’s bizarro left-wing presidency, not to mention Biden’s trademark wide-mouth bass grin.

Meanwhile:

Who knew that “Naked Gun” was a documentary.

Headlines of the week:

Florida Man is going to have to step up his game.

There’s got to be some kind of epic story behind this pic.

And finally. . .

