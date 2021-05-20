Posted on May 20, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Media, Terrorism

Tom Cotton rakes the AP

Senator Tom Cotton took to the Senate floor on Tuesday this week to review the facts regarding the AP’s relationship with Hamas. The issue arises in connection with the current hostilities — the hostilities between Israel and Hamas as well as the hostilities between the AP and Israel. Senator Cotton reviews much of the evidence I have adduced in posts since this past Sunday. I am grateful to be able to add Senator Cotton’s statement to the record.

Responses