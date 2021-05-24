US Embassies to Honor George Floyd

On Saturday, the State Department sent a memo to all diplomatic and consular posts regarding the celebration of the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd. The memo is embedded below; you pretty much have to read it to believe it. This is the Department’s summary:

May 25 marks one year since the brutal murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Last year, the horrific video of Mr. Floyd’s final 9 minutes and 29 seconds went viral and spurred Black Lives Matter protests worldwide, in response to his senseless killing and to demand an end to systemic racism and police brutality. One year later, many in the international community will honor Mr. Floyd and acknowledge the long journey nations face to advance racial justice. Leading up to May 25, the Department has issued guidance on the use of Black Lives Matter language, banners, and flags.

So the State Department has bought the CRT, BLM narrative hook, line and sinker, and will propagate that narrative overseas through our embassies and consular offices. Why, exactly, will this be good for the United States? This is the Department’s explanation:

This effort is a top priority for the Administration’s domestic and foreign policy; the United States cannot credibly message on human rights abroad if it does not address these same issues at home.

The Biden administration’s line on human rights in the USA is identical to the Chinese Communist Party’s line on that subject.

The U.S. State Department specifically endorses the divisive, racist and often violent precepts and actions of the Black Lives Matter movement:

The Department supports the use of the term “Black Lives Matter” in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact.

The State Department also encourages its employees to engage in Black Lives Matter-related activities while on duty or in the workplace. It further contemplates that as part of our national effort to honor George Floyd, US embassies and consulates may want to hang BLM flags and banners. The memo does remind recipients who fly Black Lives Matter flags that they should fly the U.S. flag on top:

The Black Lives Matter flag, and/or any other types of affinity flags, should be treated as pennants of societies in accordance with this provision, and accordingly, when displayed alongside the U.S. flag either indoors or outdoors, should always be placed in a subordinate position.

Glad they cleared that up, otherwise God knows what State Department personnel overseas might have done.

The election of Joe Biden has already proved to be a disaster. The State Department’s full-on embrace of BLM and CRT is just one more data point demonstrating that America is being run by people who hate her. Here is the memo: