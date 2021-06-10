Edith Is On the Case

Edith Jill Biden wants us to know that as a “government official,” she is busily preparing for the G7:

Prepping for the G7. pic.twitter.com/drPmb2vBwI — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 9, 2021



I don’t know who in the administration thought this was a good look, but given widespread skepticism about Joe Biden’s mental and physical capacities, I think the Democrats would be well-advised to try to get Jill on the cover of Vogue rather than portraying her as an official preparing for an international summit.