Fighting Back Against Evil

Critical Race Theory is perhaps the great evil of our time. It is racism, pure and simple. Its key precepts are: 1) The most important thing about a person is the color of his skin. 2) You have rights not as an individual, but as a member of a group. 3) People of the same race have the same or similar personality and character traits. John C. Calhoun was the Democratic Party’s leading theorist in 1830, and he remains the Democrats’ leading theorist today.

A day or two ago a reporter asked Ted Cruz for his views on Critical Race Theory. As you would expect, Cruz summed it up very well:

Critical Race Theory is bigoted. It is a lie. And it is every bit as racist as a Klansmen in white sheets. pic.twitter.com/i2lDGVLfkw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2021



As often happens, the Left stole a march on the rest of us by stealthily introducing CRT into our schools. Now normal Americans are fighting back. Several states have passed legislation banning the teaching of CRT in public schools. I am fine with that, but such legislation is not going to win the war. In my view, there is no way for a statute to describe the tenets of CRT in a way that will effectively block leftist teachers and administrators (a majority in most states) from continuing to push their poisonous doctrines.

Rather, CRT can be rooted out only through grass roots activism. Parents, and citizens generally, must get involved and keep an eagle eye on what is going on in local classrooms. School boards are the critical battleground. For too long, left-wing teachers’ unions have easily been able to dominate low-turnout school board elections, to the point where teachers’ unions now brag about getting to select the people with whom they negotiate salaries and benefits. This corruption must stop, but it will only be defeated by strong, well-organized grass roots efforts.

In Minnesota, my organization is leading the fight against Critical Race Theory. You can read about our effort here. We are in the midst of a 17-city tour, educating parents and others about CRT and how it can be defeated. Among other things, we are about to release an app that will allow parents to self-organize on a school district by school district basis. You can read about the tour here, here and here.

Stung by the effectiveness of our efforts, Education Minnesota (the state’s teachers’ union), Black Lives Matter and the NAACP have tried to disrupt our tour by planting activists in our audiences and by putting pressure on venues to cancel our events. The former effort has failed, although police did have to arrest a BLM activist at one of our events. The latter effort has been more successful, as two venues in Duluth, a country club and a Holiday Inn, knuckled under to the leftists. We will be back in Duluth as soon as we identify a braver venue.

