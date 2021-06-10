Hunter Biden and the “N” word

You may have heard by now about Hunter Biden’s repeated use of the ultimate racial slur word for Blacks. But those who rely on CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, and NPR for their news will not have heard about it. According to Aron Ravin at NRO, all of these outlets have declined thus far to mention the matter. (I haven’t read about this in the Washington Post, either, but maybe I missed it.)

Hunter Biden used the offensive word jokingly in emails with his lawyer who is White. Here are a few sanitized examples:

How much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates. True dat n***a. OMG n***a did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.

It’s weird that Hunter Biden would use the “N” word to refer to his friend, but we already knew Hunter is weird. Frankly, I don’t see the harm in Biden’s private use of the word to refer jokingly to a non-Black.

Hunter’s offense seems far less serious than those his father has committed. Hunter did not disparage Blacks. He seems, in his own strange way, to be using the “N” word almost affectionately.

Joe Biden, by contrast, has disparaged Blacks. Most notably, he said of Barack Obama:

You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.

Biden also once said:

Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle. . . .

Hunter Biden, to my knowledge, has never made what I would consider a truly racist remark.

Even so, Hunter’s repeated use of the “N” word would probably be enough for him to be vilified and, indeed, “cancelled,” were he a Republican or the son of a prominent one. Because Hunter is the son of a Democrat president, he need not worry much.

The matter is embarrassing to the Bidens, for sure. But even that effect will be minimized if the media remains able to keep Hunter’s slur words out of the public eye.