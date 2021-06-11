Posted on June 11, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Intelligence, Iran, Israel

Mossad against Iran

Having just stepped down as head of the Mossad last week, Yossi Cohen sat for an Israeli television interview regarding the agency’s mind-boggling operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past several years. The Times of Israel has posted the story “In stunning, revelatory interview, ex-Mossad chief warns Iran, defends Netanyahu.” I recommend the whole thing to the attention of Power Line readers. That is one impressive intelligence service the Israelis have up and running.

Responses