Never been to Spain, Kamala Harris edition

If our cyborg president malfunctions, the ludicrous Kamala Harris will try to step into its very small shoes. What a lightweight leftist hack she is. She can’t even handle a friendly interviewer without embarrassing herself (video below).

HARRIS: "We’ve been to the border. So this whole thing about the border."

HOLT: "You haven’t been to the border."

Harris: "I… and I haven't been to Europe."

In her remarks to Lester Holt, she put me in mind of the Hoyt Axton number “Never Been To Spain.” Three Dog Night had a hit with it. My favorite version is by Elvis. With apologies to Axton: