Podcast: Crisis of the Two Constitutions, with Charles Kesler

This week’s Power Line Classic format show features me in conversation with Prof. Charles R. Kesler, editor of the Claremont Review of Books, talking about his brand new book, Crisis of the Two Constitutions: The Rise, Decline, and Recovery of American Greatness.

Crisis collects several of Kesler’s old and new essays and details how we got to and what is at stake in our increasingly divided America. In addition to explaining the three waves of liberal-progressive thought over the last century, Kesler also covers the significance of Trump’s emergence, and what it portends for the future. He also responds to the attack Boston College Professor Shep Melnick made on the book, so there’s an element of Fight Club in this episode, too.

The crisis of two podcast outlets presents a dilemma for listeners—you can listen here, or download it from our hosts at Ricochet. And a reminder: there won’t be a Three Whisky Happy Hour format episode this week: Lucretia is traveling, and I was supposed to be on the road, too, but had to change my plans.