The AP wants evidence

When I wrote yesterday about the meeting of Israel’s US/UN ambassador with AP executives on the destruction of the high-rise Gaza building with tenants including both the AP and Hamas, I had not found the statement AP spokesman Lauren Easton issued following the meeting. Here it is:

The Associated Press appreciates the opportunity to meet with Ambassador Erdan to discuss the attack on the building housing our Gaza bureau and Israel’s support for our efforts to rebuild the bureau. It was a positive and constructive conversation.

Israeli authorities maintain that the building housing our bureau was destroyed because of a Hamas presence that posed an urgent threat. We have yet to receive evidence to support these claims.

AP continues to call for the full release of any evidence the Israelis have so that the facts are public.