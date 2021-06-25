The Tragedy of Minneapolis

While it hasn’t yet descended to the level of Portland, the City of Minneapolis is sliding rapidly toward a point of no return. Meanwhile, local politicians are AWOL. They aren’t even coming out against crime, let alone doing anything about it.

The principal current focus of lawlessness is Uptown, formerly the city’s main entertainment district. Uptown is where Winston Boogie Smith opened fire on law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him, leading to his own death. Expect his canonization any day now. Uptown has not been free from “protests,” which mostly means unchecked crime, in the weeks that have gone by since.

Rebecca Brannon is the Twin Cities’ top reporter. She records Minneapolis’s decline and, like Andy Ngo, has come under physical attack by liberals. This is from last night; it shows the aimless lawlessness that has made Minneapolis unlivable:

Minneapolis at Night. The Uptown intersection of Lake & Girard was taken by protesters again for several hours – dumpsters set afire w/ vehicles doing spinouts to block traffic. Reports & live streams also confirmed a protester had an AK and shot multiple rounds into the air. pic.twitter.com/k5aBOaZyWw — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 25, 2021



More. Imagine trying to operate a business in the middle of this chaos. Governor Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council seem utterly unconcerned, if not actively on the side of the criminals:

Closer look at Lake & Girard moments before police moved in at 2 AM. Someone had a paintball gun; the yellow splats can be seen on the windows of Stella's. The larger part of the group was anticipating police and on the south side of Lake not captured in this shot. pic.twitter.com/3cqwQr96q7 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 25, 2021



Meanwhile, earlier this evening “protesters” gathered around the Hennepin County Government Center to demonstrate against the lengthy sentence that was given to Derek Chauvin:

Right now Minneapolis protesters are not happy outside the Hennepin County Gov't Cenyer over Chauvin sentencing despite it being 10 years over the recommended amount… https://t.co/rBOjEG1l2Y — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) June 25, 2021



Minneapolis is on fire, both literally and figuratively, and there seems to be no political will to do anything about it. Watch for the upcoming issue of Thinking Minnesota. The cover story is on the explosion of crime in the Twin Cities.