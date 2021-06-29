I have taken up the issue of Joe Biden’s declining mental faculties by reference to the tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” Everyone can see that the guy is naked. In his New York Post column this morning, Kyle Smith takes up the issue in a way that recalls the old Buddy Miles number “Them Changes” (“My mind is going through them changes…”).

Referring to Biden’s bizarre performance at last week, Smith observes that Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin must be giggling uncontrollably at their good fortune: “Suddenly the world’s greatest power is in the hands of a slightly dazed-looking fellow who seems like he is always just waking up from heavy anesthesia.” Asking who is running the show, Smith writes:

At age 78, by which time Ronald Reagan was retired, Biden is suffering from what nursing home workers delicately refer to as “personality changes.” You get the feeling his aides spend a solid week coaching him in advance before letting him speak, which is why he keeps saying things like, “I’m going to get in trouble with staff.” Never before have we had a president who so openly feared his own minders. Who is making the decisions?

In one remark, President Joe Biden confused the Tuskegee Airmen with the victims of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

Because he’s just reciting the buzzwords his staffers dream up, Biden may not even be aware of how silly he sounds when he uses online-cultist words such as “Latinx” to refer to Latinos, who mostly haven’t even heard of the term and never use it. He obviously had no idea how insulting he sounded to Latinos when he suggested “they’re worried that they’ll be vaccinated and deported.” Is our president aware that most Latinos are here legally?

In the same remarks, he confused the Tuskegee Airmen (a group of heroic black World War II pilots) with the victims of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, which is about as dumb as confusing coronavirus with Corona beer.

All of these blunders came in the same 30 seconds, as though Biden were saving the RNC some editing work by creating a campaign ad for them in real time.

I guess we’ll have to wait until the moment when Biden starts emitting a stream of actual gibberish, or answering the press using sock puppets, before our media acknowledge the obvious: Since our president isn’t fit to find his way home after dark, do we really believe he’s the one running the country?