Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll has scoped out RATS, LIARS, AND SNITCHES, Oh My! She writes:

In the Bad Olde Days of the Cold War, I was a scrawny, nervous child insomniac who worried half the night about a nuclear attack from the Commies. I worried that there was a slight possibility that my desk may not fully protect me as I hid under it during our air raid drills. I worried, similarly, that my little sister was more vulnerable in the top bunk than I was in the bottom one, and sometimes I would put her in with me in the middle of the night to protect her.

Unbeknownst to my parents, I would sometimes squirrel away canned goods and beverages in the basement, under the staircase, in a kind of makeshift bomb shelter. Yes, the five of us could surely live long and prosper on three cans of Campbell beans, an apple, two Hershey bars, and a can of Fresca as we waited out the radioactive half-life. Lest we get bored while waiting, I also included a deck of cards and the board game of Uncle Wiggly. Yes, I was every bit as prepared as the “farmers” in the various autonomous zones in Seattle and Portland. But, at least I had the excuse of only being 9 or 10 years old.

Since I had no more idea of how things worked than, say, The Squad, or The View, I assumed that we would still have water and plumbing and electricity and heat for the long Nuclear Winter which, frankly, would be hard to distinguish from a regular Minnesota winter. That level of naivete is not much different than the Nude Green Eel advocates’ belief that the planet will finally be healed as we huddle in our tents without fossil fuels or nuclear power, eating Kale Chips and praying to Gaia for a sunny or windy day.

Death by nuclear war was an unpleasant prospect, to be sure. However, what terrified me most about the culture of the Commies was the news that children were actually encouraged to report on and turn in their parents to the authorities if the kids thought they were insufficiently devoted to Communism! Who, I wondered, would DO such a thing? Or even THINK IT? Send their Mommy and Daddy to Siberia?

Well, we’re about to find out!

The naked and demented Emperor the Left is pretending is robed in glory and in charge has announced a “see something, say something” campaign encouraging citizens to report family members and friends who might be heard to say “radicalized” things. Things like support for the other guy in an election, for the Constitution and particularly the Bill of Rights, the rule of law, borders, the right to bear arms, the fact that there are only two sexes, horrible insurrectional stuff of that nature.

And how could such a plan POSSIBLY go off the rails? French Revolution ring a bell? Could it ever occur to someone to turn in a brother or sister if she would get a larger share of an upcoming inheritance? Or to accuse someone of WrongThink who is ahead of you in the pipeline for a promotion?

In the history of the world, when has anyone ever shafted a romantic rival to clear the playing field? King David, would you like to weigh in? (Okay, technically, he didn’t turn IN Bathsheba’s husband, Uriah, to “the authorities.” He WAS the authority, but the point remains true – he manipulated things to get Uriah killed and to have his wife.)

Has anyone, anyone at all, ever LIED bald-faced about someone to the authorities for attention, money, or position? Jussie? Anita Hill? Every single wretched Kavanaugh accuser? The gay guy who said someone put a gay slur on his cake? The mayor in the recent Florida Pride March who announced that a “terrorist” homophobe deliberately ran his pickup into the crowd, killing a marcher? Oh, a geezer from the Gay Men’s Chorus did it? Well, never mind then, but it COULD have been a “terrorist.” They are out there! And the greatest threat to America except for the weather.

Jumping to sick conclusions is the price we pay for that kind of eternal vigilance. Accuse in haste, repent in leisu…wait, NEVER repent, never apologize.

And what about reporting REAL crimes rather than Thought Crimes to the powers that be? Arson, looting, shooting, murder, carjacking, the like? Well, you better not! There IS no real crime if it is committed by non-white people. Years ago when I would take my black/Hispanic foster son to the Mall, he liked to shop at a clothing store that catered to young black men. I noticed that one shirt featured the 3 monkeys of “see no, hear no, speak no evil” fame upon which it said, “NO SNITCHIN’.” Calling the cops on real drug dealers, violent pimps, hookers on the stroll, or other neighborhood undesirables could get the informer killed, and has.

In California, anyone can legally steal just under $1,000 worth of merchandise and walk out of the store unimpeded. Clerks aren’t even allowed to stop shoplifting in progress. For a little perspective, when I made sixty-five cents an hour at my father’s drugstore, that would be what I grossed in about 3 summers’ worth of 40-hour weeks. And professional thieves get that every single day. Without consequence – to them. Of course, vast neighborhoods are now without pharmacies, but, oh well. Why put in a 40-hour work week when you can just steal?

Yeah, I know, I’m just an old Boomer railing against the demise of every single norm I was raised with. Tolerance for real crime, even violent crime is evidence of your wokeness. But, siccing the all-powerful State on WrongThinkers is righteous.

Mama had zero tolerance for petty “tattling”. Granted, she was not dealing with violent children. She was hearing things like “Mooom! Susan is repeating everything I say.” (With the faint echo of “Moooom! Susan is repeating everything I say,” coming from another room). Or “Mooom! Jimmy is almost touching me.” Reporting crimes of that nature was a waste of time. Whatever the offense was – and I’m sure everyone with siblings can agree that the two examples are, indeed, intolerable — she considered tattling on your sibling to be worse.

Well, get ready for Sanctioned and Encouraged Tattle-Tale Nation. From E Pluribus Unum to “Show me the Conservative, I’ll show you the crime,” in a couple short generations. Here’s a “radical” idea: RESIST. Fight back against all the little Beria Mini-Mes.

Oh, by the way, I am selling some paintings. List price: half a million. I figure I only have to sell one or two. In the upper right hand corner, each one will have a nice little yellow sun with plenty of sun-beamy rays, because that is what I did in EVERY artwork I ever made. Call it the “Sunny Collection” as opposed to the “Joe Biden’s Sonny Collection.” Is there NOTHING that degenerate, racist crackhead won’t monetize while the gettin’ is good?