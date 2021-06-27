When City Officials Are Pro-Crime

We have written many times about the sad decline of the City of Minneapolis. Perhaps the number one villain of the story is City Council President Lisa Bender, who famously said on television that calling 911 when someone breaks into your house “comes from a place of privilege.” It is remarkable that such goofballs can be elected to public office.

Minneapolis’s Uptown district has been devastated by riots and general lawlessness since career criminal Winston Boogie Smith was apprehended by law enforcement and fired at officers from his Maserati. They fired back and killed him. He is now being canonized as a hero and a victim of police brutality. A second no-go zone in Minneapolis has been established as a tribute to Boogie.

Last week, city employees tried to clean up graffiti on Lake Street, where the Boogie memorial is located. This apparently outraged Lisa Bender, who blamed the effort to clean up Uptown on “the business association.” God forbid that any business be conducted in her city!

Update from Public Works: According to PW leadership crews went out to do cleaning & repair in the public right of way and mistook the drive aisle for a public space. There wasn’t a request from the owner or business association as I was previously told. — Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 24, 2021



Well, that’s a relief! Minneapolis city officials may be setting a record for fecklessness. Nero might have fiddled while Rome burned, but at least he didn’t cheer on the flames.

Via Alpha News.

UPDATE: Also, the Star Tribune headlines: “In time of greatest need, Minneapolis struggles to recruit new police officers.” It’s a puzzle.