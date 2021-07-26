Animatronic short circuit (4)

I won’t hazard a guess regarding what President Biden had to say as he approached the reporters in the video below. ABC White House reporter Molly Nagle didn’t take a stab at it either, or even note that there was anything “funny” about it. Whatever he said, he seems to have thought it was funny, and maybe it was!

“Does immigration need to be in reconciliation?A pathway for citizenship?” @POTUS was asked returning to the White House

“There needs to be a pathway to citizenship whether it needs to be in immigration remains to be seen,” he said (he appeared to mean reconciliation) pic.twitter.com/cDiNoG31h3

— Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) July 25, 2021