Anti-slavery revolution

Chris Flannery is a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute and a contributing editor of the Claremont Review of Books. Chris holds down the fort for Claremont in The American Story podcast. It’s also linked over in our sidebar.

In his current series of three podcasts — each just over six minutes in length — Chris takes up the question of slavery and the American founding. In the series he relies on Tom West’s valuable 1997 book Vindicating the Founders (the link is to the book’s online resource). Chris introduces the series as follows:

Slavery has been around since the beginning of human history. It was practiced among the native peoples of north America before and after Europeans arrived, and it was legal in every American colony in the years prior to the American Revolution. Then a great historic change began, a revolution in the hearts and minds of the British colonists that would eventually make them Americans. This revolution was at its heart an anti-slavery movement.

I thought some readers might find this series useful and/or interesting in the context of the current controversies. I think it is terrific and I have embedded the three podcasts in their Apple format below.