Posted on July 16, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Laughter is the Best Medicine, Sports

Comic Twitter Thread of the Day

Contrary to popular belief, Twitter isn’t all bad. Every now and then you see something like this:


It is true that “dudes” can have a fine time talking about sports, but I am not sure why this is a sign of psychological deficiency. This is the guy who became briefly famous over the last 24 hours. Nothing about his profile is surprising:

On the other hand, the above thread, pointed out to me by a family member, caused me to wonder what Wade Boggs is up to. He appears to be thriving, and is definitely patriotic:

A belated Happy Independence Day to Hall of Famer Wade Boggs.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses