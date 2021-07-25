CRB: Criminal negligence

Merrily we roll along into our fourth preview of the new (Summer) issue of the Claremont Review of Books. It is CRB senior editor Bill Voegeli’s long essay/review “Criminal Negligence.”

Reviewing the galley of the new issue to select pieces for Power Line readers last week, I thought the essay might be too long for convenient reading online. On second thought, however, I concluded it makes for perfect weekend reading on a subject that could not be more more timely or important. Like everything Bill writes, I highly recommend it.