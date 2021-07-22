CRB: Right flight

The Claremont Review of Books has just sent its new (Summer) issue to the printer. I reviewed the issue in galley last week to pick out pieces to roll out for Power Line readers (subscribe here for $19.95 and get online access thrown in for free). This time around I plan to keep the festivities going through Monday with a Sunday edition featuring Bill Voegeli’s long essay/review on crime, and yet I still left too much of this excellent issue on the table.

First up is Michael Anton’s review of Kenneth Miller’s Texas vs. California: A History of Their Struggle for the Future of America. I don’t think we’ll be buying the book, but I picked Anton’s review — judicious, penetrating, worrying — for your reading pleasure: “Right flight.”